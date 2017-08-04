‘Ayurveda improves mental health’

“Ayurveda promotes higher levels of mental health functioning,” according to Dr. Antonella Delle Fave, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Happiness Studies.

She was speaking at a conference organised by Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Research Foundation.

Dr. Antonella, who is currently conducting research on integrating bio-psycho-social perspective of Western medicine and Indian traditional view of health and disease, is here as part of an international delegation to discuss policy recommendations on globalising Ayurveda through research.

The conference discussed ways to take Ayurveda globally and to stress the importance of validating Ayurvedic medicine as a cure for various diseases.The Foundation is currently studying possibilities of Ayurveda in treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), diabetes and rheumatic arthritis.

“Extensive studies are being conducted in other areas such as cancer. The results of Ayurvedic treatment for these diseases have been positive and quality of life of patients have improved,” said Dr. P.R. Krishna Kumar, Chairman, AVP Research foundation.

Dr. B.R. Lakshmi, Founder of Molecular Diagnostics, Counselling, Care and Research Center said that Ayurvedic treatment was improving the health of Duchenne children. “Ayurvedic treatment is improving the health of Duchenne patients. Under this treatment, the children have become less prone to cough and cold, and they also look healthy,” she said.

Dr. Valdis Pirags, Professor of Medicine and Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Paul Stradins Clinical University Hospital, Latvia, said that they were working towards integrative medicine, there by bringing a new perspective to Western medicine.