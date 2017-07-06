Baby dies as mother delivers in standing position in toilet

A new born baby died, when it fell on the floor of the toilet, after its mother delivered while she was standing at Mylampatti on the outskirts in the early hours of today.

Eswari (25) had gone to answer nature’s call around 1.30 a.m. in her house and suddenly developed labour pain, police said.

Even before she could react, a male child was delivered and the baby fell on the floor, as she was on a standing position. The infant sustained head injury.

Hearing her cries, Eswari’s husband Lingadurai rushed to the toilet only to find his wife and the baby bleeding heavily. He brought them to the Government Hospital here, where the child was declared dead on arrival. Eswari is undergoing treatment.