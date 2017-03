A two-year-old elephant calf was found in dead near the Bokkapuram tribal hamlet in the Nilgris North Division here.

According to a Forest Department senior official, the calf was found with internal burns in lungs and intestines, which could have been caused by an abnormal growth.

“The original cause of death could be ascertained only after post mortem,” he said. Four elephants have died in the Nilgris around Masinagudi in the last 10 days.