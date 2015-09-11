FLASH NEWS 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup

Coimbatore


Bahubali inspired Ganesha

by Covai Post Network
September 11, 2015

‘Baahubali’ has become a source of inspiration for the artistes of Ganesh idols this year.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 17 and the preparation of Ganesh idols is now in full swing. Like every year, the artistes of the idols are busy making idols in different shapes, taking inspiration from several personalities and incidents that created buzz in the country this year.

Ganesh carrying Shiva Linga on his shoulder is one of the most popular idols of this season. The idol makers have hand crafted such Ganapati idols in different sizes from miniatures to big size ones. The general perception is that Lord Ganesha has a large stomach, but this season, Ganpati Bappa is more muscular and even flaunts six pack abs.

This shape of Ganesh is inspired from blockbuster movie “Baahubali – the Beginning”, in which Prabhas is seen carrying Shiva Linga on his shoulder.

Comments 19
Expect better from you. 1. Ganesha idols made of PoP are unsustainable. More so if they end up being painted in gaudy toxic colours. 2. Where will the huge idols be immersed? where is the water to hide them? PoP is not soluble in water. [Swarna] - Sep 12, 2015
Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the internet the easiest factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst folks consider worries that they just don't recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks! http://newbookmarkingsite.com/story.php?title=sneakers-101-what-you-need-to-know-prior-to-you-buy [Lianne Vanantwerp] - Nov 01, 2016
"Very informative blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing." [eebest8 back] - Dec 09, 2016
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on... [jak szybko schudnac dieta] - Dec 13, 2016
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Mollie Burckhard] - Dec 31, 2016
Keep up the great blog posts. I appreciate you taking the time to make this. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Zena Shaper] - Jan 05, 2017
Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I'm confident they will be benefited from this web site. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI5j88F3AOI [pale green fascinator] - Jan 06, 2017
A big thank you for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI5j88F3AOI [pale green fascinator] - Jan 12, 2017
I loved your article.Much thanks again. Much obliged. [1] - Jan 13, 2017
I think this is a real great post.Much thanks again. Much obliged. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you! Fantastic. [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com/] - Jan 25, 2017
I value the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool. [Organic] - Feb 03, 2017
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks http://www.realsimple.com/food-recipes/cupcake-frosting-recipes [turquoise fascinators for weddings] - Feb 04, 2017
I intended to draft you the little word in order to thank you very much yet again considering the magnificent methods you have shown at this time. It's so unbelievably open-handed of people like you to grant without restraint exactly what a lot of folks could have made available for an e book to generate some money on their own, precisely since you might well have done it in the event you wanted. Those tactics likewise acted as a great way to be aware that other individuals have the same desire like my own to grasp significantly more in terms of this condition. I know there are some more fun times up front for folks who go through your blog. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO9i1gsZiwI [turquoise wedding hats] - Feb 06, 2017
I simply want to mention I am just newbie to blogs and actually loved your web site. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You really come with incredible writings. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your blog site. [website here] - Feb 08, 2017
Thanks so much for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool. [kibris bahis siteleri] - Feb 19, 2017
Great blog post. Really Great. [bets10] - Feb 21, 2017
"Great Blogpost! Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I will_ be waiting for your further write ups thank you once again." https://structuringtechniques.wordpress.com/2017/02/14/for-our-dutch-readers-interview-with-a-colleague-from-europe-regarding-easy-structuring-techniques-article-in-dutch-language/ [Dara Cortinez] - Feb 28, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS