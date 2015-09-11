Bahubali inspired Ganesha

‘Baahubali’ has become a source of inspiration for the artistes of Ganesh idols this year.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 17 and the preparation of Ganesh idols is now in full swing. Like every year, the artistes of the idols are busy making idols in different shapes, taking inspiration from several personalities and incidents that created buzz in the country this year.

Ganesh carrying Shiva Linga on his shoulder is one of the most popular idols of this season. The idol makers have hand crafted such Ganapati idols in different sizes from miniatures to big size ones. The general perception is that Lord Ganesha has a large stomach, but this season, Ganpati Bappa is more muscular and even flaunts six pack abs.

This shape of Ganesh is inspired from blockbuster movie “Baahubali – the Beginning”, in which Prabhas is seen carrying Shiva Linga on his shoulder.