Coimbatore

Bakery launches ‘Vote Oviya’ campaign; prints in bill

Covai Post Network
August 2, 2017

The Oviya fever is yet to die down. As the way things are going on in the State, anybody will get a feeling that this is just the beginning of a full time entertainment.

Oviya, a South Indian cine-artist who is also a participant in Bigg Boss (aired by Vijay TV), has been winning scores of admirers with each passing day – to extent that an Oviya army has been formed by a group of netizens and also a facebook page ‘Neenga Shut Up Pannunga’ (a ‘phrase’ uttered by the actor during a tiff with another inmate at Bigg Boss).

Things did not stop there.

A Chennai-based bakery recently issued a bill with a phrase ‘Vote Oviya’ – which suggests that one should vote for Oviya to prevent her elimination from the show.

When contacted, the bakery owner, Jyoti Prakash, said, “This is not the first time we are printing phrases in our bills. This is very usual. We have also printed slogans such as ‘Save water’, ‘Save farmers’ and so on time and again. I think people like Oviya should remain because of her individuality and originality. She has many valuable qualities,that is commendable. Unlike others in the show, Oviya is doing a good job”, Jyothi added.

Comments 1
