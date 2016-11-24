Banks set up special counters at Chennai airport

Various banks have set up special counters at the Chennai airport to facilitate exchange of banned high value currency notes to help the passengers.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has provided the banks cost free space and electricity for operating the special counters till December 31.

“As part of extending support to airport users following the demonetisation move, AAI has allowed nationalised and scheduled commercial banks to open and operate counters for currency exchanges without any levy for space and electricity at the airport till December 31,” an AAI press release said.

Public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India, Indian Bank, City Union Bank, ICICI Bank have set up special counters.