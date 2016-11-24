FLASH NEWS AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports Tamil Nadu Govt revokes suspension of Former TN Chief Secretary Gnanadesikan and Adul Anand IAS, reports Service Tax department summons Sania Mirza, asked to appear on February 16

Banks set up special counters at Chennai airport

November 24, 2016
Various banks have set up special counters at the Chennai airport to facilitate exchange of banned high value currency notes to help the passengers.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has provided the banks cost free space and electricity for operating the special counters till December 31.

“As part of extending support to airport users following the demonetisation move, AAI has allowed nationalised and scheduled commercial banks to open and operate counters for currency exchanges without any levy for space and electricity at the airport till December 31,” an AAI press release said.

Public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India, Indian Bank, City Union Bank, ICICI Bank have set up special counters.

