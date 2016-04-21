Banned cadmium in jewels causing cancer in goldsmiths

Despite the Government’s introduction of Hallmark, the use of Cadmium, otherwise known as KDM, is still prevalent among goldsmiths. This increases the possibilities of cancer and other health hazards for them as well as those wearing cadmium mixed gold jewels.

Considered one of the noble metals in the universe, gold has pretty much captured the hearts of men and women. No wonder, even Cupid uses a golden arrow to sting someone with love according to myths. However, in a shocking revelation, more than 50 per cent of the gold jewels made in Coimbatore are still made with Cadmium, a banned metal which apparently causes cancer.

Commonly available in the market now, the cancer causing metal, which cannot be metabolized by the human body, according to doctors was once widely used by jewellers as a carrier for gold jewellery.

However, since it was found to be producing harmful effects to the human body, cadmium was banned worldwide in jewellery and according to the IS 1417:199 clause 6.2 of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), hallmarking cannot not be done on the cadmium soldered gold jewellery.

Talking to the Covai Post, a goldsmith from Coimbatore claimed that some of the goldsmiths have started using zinc, another metal used for soldering purpose. But cadmium was still in huge demand because it was easy to work with low quality gold.

“Usually, small time goldsmiths get to work with gold less than 22 carat and cadmium is more a preferable metal to work in such circumstances. Cadmium amounts to Rs. 250 crore business in Coimbatore, which produces Rs. 500 crore worth jewellery every year,” he said.

Despite the Central Government educating a few goldsmiths in Coimbatore the effects of cadmium on the human body through its Gold Appraisal Training Programme under the Ministry of Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME), the largely uneducated section of the manufacturers still use cadmium to solder gold.

According to Dr. V.G.Mohan Prasad, a Gastroenterologist from Coimbatore, the toxic fumes emanating from the metal can easily affect the respiratory system, digestive system and the skin.

“The fumes can also cause an imbalance in the hormone levels leading to impotency and as most of the goldsmiths carry out their work in their residence, it will directly affect pregnant women, resulting in abortion if there is an over observance,” he added.

He further stated that the fumes would also cause various cancers including Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer and even Kidney Cancer and added that wearing gold jewellery with cadmium can cause Contact Dermatitis.