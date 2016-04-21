27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Was harassed, forced to sell Kodanadu Estate: Former owner
  • In 3 years, we achieved what UPA couldn’t in 70: Amit Shah
  • Modi becomes most followed leader on Facebook
  • India’s first e-taxi, e-rickshaw flagged off in Nagpur
  • Kamal Haasan said he does not have to do a show like Satyamev Jayate to prove he is socially responsible
  • Around Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a State Bank of India ATM in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Stone pelting started at five different locations in Anantnag district, J&K
  • CBSE Class 12 results 2017 to be out on May 28
  • Stone Pelters-Terrorists nexus in Kashmir exposed
  • Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in Tral Encounter
Coimbatore

Banned cadmium in jewels causing cancer in goldsmiths

Covai Post Network
April 21, 2016

Despite the Government’s introduction of Hallmark, the use of Cadmium, otherwise known as KDM, is still prevalent among goldsmiths. This increases the possibilities of cancer and other health hazards for them as well as those wearing cadmium mixed gold jewels.

Considered one of the noble metals in the universe, gold has pretty much captured the hearts of men and women. No wonder, even Cupid uses a golden arrow to sting someone with love according to myths. However, in a shocking revelation, more than 50 per cent of the gold jewels made in Coimbatore are still made with Cadmium, a banned metal which apparently causes cancer.

Commonly available in the market now, the cancer causing metal, which cannot be metabolized by the human body, according to doctors was once widely used by jewellers as a carrier for gold jewellery.

However, since it was found to be producing harmful effects to the human body, cadmium was banned worldwide in jewellery and according to the IS 1417:199 clause 6.2 of the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), hallmarking cannot not be done on the cadmium soldered gold jewellery.

Talking to the Covai Post, a goldsmith from Coimbatore claimed that some of the goldsmiths have started using zinc, another metal used for soldering purpose. But cadmium was still in huge demand because it was easy to work with low quality gold.

“Usually, small time goldsmiths get to work with gold less than 22 carat and cadmium is more a preferable metal to work in such circumstances. Cadmium amounts to Rs. 250 crore business in Coimbatore, which produces Rs. 500 crore worth jewellery every year,” he said.

Despite the Central Government educating a few goldsmiths in Coimbatore the effects of cadmium on the human body through its Gold Appraisal Training Programme under the Ministry of Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME), the largely uneducated section of the manufacturers still use cadmium to solder gold.

According to Dr. V.G.Mohan Prasad, a Gastroenterologist from Coimbatore, the toxic fumes emanating from the metal can easily affect the respiratory system, digestive system and the skin.

“The fumes can also cause an imbalance in the hormone levels leading to impotency and as most of the goldsmiths carry out their work in their residence, it will directly affect pregnant women, resulting in abortion if there is an over observance,” he added.

He further stated that the fumes would also cause various cancers including Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer and even Kidney Cancer and added that wearing gold jewellery with cadmium can cause Contact Dermatitis.

ALSO READ

Comments 64
http://arcadegz.freehostia.com/profile/30652/rabbitlock92.htm [Ali Munl] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:35:37: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Douglass Clinch] - Nov 02, 2016
It’s going to be finish of mine day, however before ending I am reading this wonderful post to increase my know-how.| http://www.Wy6bSyOsOY.com/Wy6bSyOsOY [Erinn Holdness] - Apr 13, 2017
Merely wanna say that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this. http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Cory Minty] - Apr 15, 2017
Relmente me gusta este artículo. Me ha dejado claras muchas cosas que no sabía y me ha aportado nueva información que nutre aquello que sabía sobre este tema. http://www.sobretarot.com/tarot-del-amor/ [Vincenzo Muth] - Apr 15, 2017
I just couldn't go away your website prior to suggesting that I really loved the standard info an individual supply to your guests? Is gonna be again continuously to investigate cross-check new posts. [computer recycling companies] - Apr 15, 2017
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate? [computer disposal] - Apr 16, 2017
You can definitely see your skills within the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren't afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart. "Billy Almon has all of his inlaw and outlaws here this afternoon." by Jerry Coleman. [bulk computer recycling] - Apr 16, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://www.wholesalejerseyschina.us.com{wholesale [jerseys|wholesale nfl jerseys|jerseys china}] - Apr 19, 2017
free shoes online http://www.dhgate.com/product/new-style-cheap-women-high-heels-shoes-online/397015281.html [Magdalena Varney] - Apr 21, 2017
best websites for order dresses skirts shirts http://www.dhgate.com/product/new-cheap-heels-online-ladies-pumps-fashion/396763068.html [Deetta Heilmann] - Apr 22, 2017
online shop for shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160921002.html [Ken Maung] - Apr 22, 2017
shoe outlet http://www.dhgate.com/product/wome-cheap-high-heels-shoes-online-purchase/397525131.html [Clifford Dermody] - Apr 23, 2017
womens shoes for men http://www.dhgate.com/product/wome-cheap-high-heels-shoes-online-shop-ladies/397525382.html [Danial Whistlehunt] - Apr 24, 2017
I do trust all the ideas you've introduced to your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/turquoise-fascinators/ [fascinator turquoise] - Apr 25, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://serebryaniy-bereg.ru/user/angorawool5/ [heavy haul] - Apr 26, 2017
Why are you comparing Azarenka, a woman returning to tennis after having a baby in December, and Maria Sharapova, banned from competing because of doping? One is a cheater and the other is not. Please don't put these two women on the same level because they are not. http://www.mmfporn.com/search/bbw-lesbiens-and-friends-pee [Bibi Rodd] - Apr 26, 2017
shoes purchase online http://www.dhgate.com/product/2017-listed-cheap-women-039-s-online-heels/396387512.html [Aldo Gogins] - Apr 27, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://accrecruit.site/story/30911/ [fake diploma] - Apr 27, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://herhealth.co.za/component/k2/itemlist/user/161300 [buy university degree] - Apr 27, 2017
I figured out more a new challenge on this losing weight issue. One particular issue is a good nutrition is extremely vital when dieting. An enormous reduction in fast foods, sugary meals, fried foods, sugary foods, beef, and bright flour products can be necessary. Having wastes bloodsuckers, and contaminants may prevent goals for losing belly fat. While specified drugs for the short term solve the condition, the horrible side effects are usually not worth it, and in addition they never offer you more than a non permanent solution. It is just a known undeniable fact that 95 of fad diet plans fail. Thank you for sharing your opinions on this site. http://wme.lzu.edu.cn/geosite/mediawiki/index.php/Some_Sound_Tips_To_Enable_Tinnitus_Victims..._tip_No._11_from_595 [how to produce more semen] - Apr 28, 2017
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most individuals will go along with with your site. https://medium.com/@bupatiimas/bupati-imas-bupati-subang-sekarang-8b11463012a3 [bupati imas] - Apr 29, 2017
It's a shame you don't have a donate button! I'd definitely donate to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i'll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon! https://medium.com/@KasusHeriTantan2/kasus-heri-tantan-berubah-power-rangers-7ca8bc82e22f [kasus heri tantan] - Apr 30, 2017
porn movie http://www.mangyono.com/2016/05/profil-hj-imas-aryumningsih-se-bupati-wakil-bupati-subang.html [free download porn movie - mangyono.com] - Apr 30, 2017
http://gobizap.com/index.html [Elwood Lamfers] - May 01, 2017
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I've truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon! http://www.arthritisintheknee.net/category/arthritis-in-the-knee/ [Lloyd Bilello] - May 02, 2017
Terrific stuff here. https://www.facebook.com/Wake-Up-Skinny-Philadelphia-582537318530461/ [Merry Kozeliski] - May 02, 2017
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for posting. "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional." by M. Kathleen Casey. [old computer equipment recycling] - May 02, 2017
With Congress and the Executive branch now run by raving, reactionary right-wingers, thank the Founding Fathers that they provided at least one way to stop a wanna-be dictator like Trump, let's hope permanently. Trump's a chump! http://www.bigbootyporn.org/watch/annty-and-school-boy-494.html [Shera Issac] - May 02, 2017
buy sandals https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161110001.html [Donn Belk] - May 03, 2017
Najnowsze promocje i rabaty. Wszystkie aktualne promocje znajdziesz tutaj. [promocje-grupowe.pl] - May 04, 2017
Najnowsze promocje i rabaty. Wszystkie aktualne promocje znajdziesz tutaj. [konkursywsieci.pl] - May 04, 2017
shoes online sale https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161226002.html [Ricardo Sprock] - May 04, 2017
hi! cool!! if you have a second check us out, all about DreamWeaver and computers! take care!! https://goo.gl/S5Clof [Elvira Mraw] - May 05, 2017
If it is the same Putin-sponsored Russian hackers who attacked France's election, they are sending everyone a WAKE UP call and the French Resistance are now part of the American Resistance. http://www.freebiporn.com/nylon-fetish-mature-spanking-her-petite-pal.html [Everett Possick] - May 06, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.enlunwen.info论文代写 [论文代写] - May 07, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.assignmentfinish.com论文代写 [论文代写] - May 07, 2017
I simply wanted to compose a small message to be able to say thanks to you for some of the superb ideas you are showing at this website. My rather long internet investigation has at the end of the day been compensated with beneficial strategies to share with my classmates and friends. I 'd claim that we readers actually are undeniably endowed to exist in a remarkable community with very many lovely individuals with very helpful secrets. I feel extremely fortunate to have used your website page and look forward to really more entertaining moments reading here. Thanks again for all the details. http://hesitantunivers.deviantart.com [producing more semen] - May 08, 2017
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that's at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc. https://schoenhard30836.wordpress.com/2017/04/27/find-a-product-that-goes-deep-into-the-pores-provides-light-exfoliation-and-conditioning-and-does-not-leave-any-residue/ [sunburn treatment] - May 08, 2017
Arms down, Apple's app keep wins via a mile. It is a substantial number of all styles of programs vs a in its place sad option of a handful for Zune. Microsoft is made up of packages, in particular within just the realm of games, still I'm not certainly I'd need to have in the direction of guess upon the future if this function is critical to your self. The iPod is a a lot far better preference in that situation. http://www.personaltips.org [personal] - May 08, 2017
buy sandals online cheap http://stores.ebay.com/wirisi [Nickolas Chaisty] - May 09, 2017
This is getting to be a bit additional subjective, still I significantly favor the Zune Industry. The interface is vibrant, incorporates a lot more flair, and some awesome characteristics like 'Mixview' that allow by yourself out of the blue look at very similar albums, songs, or other users equivalent towards what you are listening in direction of. Clicking on one of people will heart upon that product, and a further established of "neighbors" will come into check out, permitting you to navigate in close proximity to researching by means of related artists, new music, or end users. Chatting of users, the Zune "Social" is furthermore Good fun, making it possible for by yourself discover some others with shared choices and turning out to be pals with them. On your own then can hear towards a playlist built primarily based upon an amalgamation of what all your good friends are listening toward, which is additionally enjoyable. Those people worried with privateness will be relieved toward understand your self can stay clear of the community towards watching your personal listening behaviors if your self as a result decide on. http://www.weaponsview.org [weapons view] - May 10, 2017
I am always looking online for articles that can assist me. Thanks! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 11, 2017
Hands down, Apple's app store wins by way of a mile. It can be a large range of all styles of applications vs a really disappointed variety of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has applications, specially in just the realm of game titles, nonetheless I am not of course I'd require towards bet on the long run if this element is critical in direction of oneself. The iPod is a significantly better option within just that scenario. http://www.travelandtour2016.org [travel planning] - May 11, 2017
Fingers down, Apple's app retail outlet wins by way of a mile. It really is a substantial decision of all kinds of programs vs a very not happy amount of a handful for Zune. Microsoft consists of courses, in particular inside of the realm of games, nevertheless I am not confident I'd will need to bet upon the foreseeable future if this element is considerable in direction of your self. The iPod is a considerably far better decision within just that scenario. http://www.thegadgetsreview.org [online shop gadgets] - May 11, 2017
http://www.pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators/ [beige fascinator hat] - May 11, 2017
I have learned new things by your weblog. One other thing I would like to say is the fact newer computer system os's are likely to allow extra memory to use, but they furthermore demand more storage simply to run. If someone's computer can not handle additional memory plus the newest application requires that memory increase, it usually is the time to buy a new Personal computer. Thanks best [flight simulator] - May 11, 2017
Sorry for the significant assessment, still I'm fairly loving the refreshing Zune, and count on this, as well as the very good critiques some other folks consist of penned, will assist you choose if it really is the right alternative for yourself. http://www.thecurrentevents.org [more current events] - May 11, 2017
One thing I'd prefer to say is the fact before getting more laptop memory, look at the machine in to which it will be installed. In case the machine is actually running Windows XP, for instance, a memory ceiling is 3.25GB. Using greater than this would basically constitute just a waste. Make sure that one's motherboard can handle the actual upgrade quantity, as well. Thanks for your blog post. https://www.ifixit.com/User/1999288/Elizabeth+Christensen [best flight simulator games] - May 12, 2017
This is having a bit further subjective, but I a great deal desire the Zune Market. The interface is colorful, consists of much more aptitude, and some awesome functions together with 'Mixview' that enable oneself out of the blue watch identical albums, music, or other customers very similar towards what you're listening in direction of. Clicking on a person of those will heart upon that item, and another fastened of "neighbors" will appear into view, permitting on your own toward navigate in close proximity to looking into via comparable artists, songs, or end users. Talking of customers, the Zune "Social" is too superior fun, allowing for yourself locate some others with shared preferences and starting to be friends with them. On your own then can listen toward a playlist crafted centered upon an amalgamation of what all your good friends are listening to, which is also interesting. Individuals apprehensive with privacy will be relieved toward realize you can steer clear of the general public versus observing your personal listening patterns if you therefore decide. http://www.romaniadatingtips.org [romania dating tips] - May 12, 2017
This is using a little bit excess subjective, still I substantially prefer the Zune Market place. The interface is vibrant, contains far more flair, and some interesting characteristics together with 'Mixview' that allow for on your own abruptly check out related albums, songs, or other buyers similar in the direction of what you are listening in the direction of. Clicking on one of individuals will middle on that solution, and one more fastened of "neighbors" will come into look at, letting you in direction of navigate above researching as a result of similar artists, tunes, or users. Talking of customers, the Zune "Social" is moreover Good pleasurable, enabling your self discover some others with shared tastes and getting friends with them. Your self then can hear in the direction of a playlist crafted based upon an amalgamation of what all your mates are listening toward, which is additionally interesting. Those people anxious with privacy will be relieved in the direction of understand your self can steer clear of the general public versus seeing your particular person listening routines if you so opt for. http://www.casinoonlinetips.org [casino tips] - May 12, 2017
"Say, you got a nice article post.Thanks Again. Cool." [eebest8] - May 13, 2017
The clean Zune browser is remarkably Wonderful, nevertheless not as constructive as the iPod's. It is effective properly, however is just not as prompt as Safari, and includes a clunkier interface. If oneself sometimes software upon having the internet browser that's not an issue, but if you're designing to go through the website alot towards your PMP then the iPod's bigger screen and far better browser might be significant. http://www.publicservicearea.org [public now] - May 13, 2017
Zune and iPod: Greatest us residents examine the Zune to the Contact, nonetheless at the time seeing how skinny and shockingly minimal and gentle it is, I look at it towards be a really unique hybrid that brings together features of equally the Contact and the Nano. It is really incredibly colourful and beautiful OLED display is a little bit more compact than the touch screen, nonetheless the player alone feels reasonably a bit more compact and lighter. It weighs pertaining to 2/3 as a lot, and is considerably smaller sized within just width and height, though getting just a hair thicker. http://www.bestfitnessinformation.org [fitness nutrition] - May 14, 2017
Hands down, Apple's application shop wins as a result of a mile. It is a large range of all types of apps vs a really not happy option of a handful for Zune. Microsoft incorporates plans, in particular in the realm of video games, nevertheless I am not yes I would need to have to bet upon the long term if this attribute is major to you. The iPod is a significantly superior preference inside of that circumstance. http://www.auctionservicesinternational.net [auction services international] - May 14, 2017
american online shoe stores https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161126001.html [Andre Wall] - May 15, 2017
Hey, you utilised to create magnificent, but the final number of posts have been kinda boringâ€¦ I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a minor bit out of track! come on! http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 15, 2017
new shoes online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161209001.html [Mallory Lett] - May 16, 2017
ladies shoes on sale https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160916004.html [Faustina Magliocca] - May 18, 2017
You have remarked very interesting details! ps decent web site. http://pinkfascinator.com/navy-blue-fascinators-for-wedding-events-are-beauty-personified/ [ladies navy fascinator] - May 24, 2017
You have to specify the size and type of the footwear and you can get it at your door.|Remember to use a good quantity of keywords on your website content material. There are incredible discounts offered by this on-line shop which will conserve your large quantity of cash. Well, here are a couple of solutions for you.|On the other hand, women who are already tall ought to most likely steer clear of shoes with high heels. Tennis footwear, trainers, basketball shoes, ballet footwear, anything shoes. So you can purchase what ever you require on-line.|Buying online is the real magic formula to creating savings when shopping for footwear. On-line buying comes with advantages of its own. Take the initial stage these days towards a healthier, happier you.|Gliders footwear range extends from beachwear to formal wear. Over the knee boots for ladies are becoming famous nowadays. No much more missing your favorite Tv show just simply because you have to go buying. https://wirisi.com/casual-flats-shoes-161013001.html [cheap shoes for sale online] - May 25, 2017
http://www.specialchildrentoys.com/myth-about-special-children-toys/ [Emory Coffman] - May 25, 2017
Color and the fashion of shoes are of equal significance simply because they make your looks complete.|You can conserve money and add to your shoe collection without even leaving your house. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160913004.html [buy formal shoes online] - May 27, 2017
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my blog? http://emetophobia.net [Raye Westall] - May 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 ways Elizabeth Hurley stays smokin’ hot at 51
May 05, 2017

Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…

Read More