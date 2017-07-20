Banned tobacco products seized

Food Department officials on Thursday seized 13 boxes of banned tobacco products worth Rs. 1 lakh from a parcel office near Avarampalayam.
Following a tip off, the officials conducted raid in a parcel booking office and seized the banned tobacco products.
According to officials, the banned material arrived in the city in a bus from Bengaluru. “We have started investigation. Suspects will soon be nabbed,” Food Safety Officer O.L.S. Vijay said.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......Read More
The monsoon season gives people much needed respite from the summer heat. However, as the body gets exposed to the changes in the climate, our immunity......Read More