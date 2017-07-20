20 Jul 2017, Edition - 737, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network
July 20, 2017

Food Department officials on Thursday seized 13 boxes of banned tobacco products worth Rs. 1 lakh from a parcel office near Avarampalayam.

Following a tip off, the officials conducted raid in a parcel booking office and seized the banned tobacco products.

According to officials, the banned material arrived in the city in a bus from Bengaluru. “We have started investigation. Suspects will soon be nabbed,” Food Safety Officer O.L.S. Vijay said.

