Coimbatore


Basket Ball: ASC defeats Ludhiana Academy

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017
Image credit : File photo

ASC, Bengaluru today defeated Ludhiana Basket Ball Academy 87-64 in the men section on the second day of 31st Federation Cup basket ball tournament, under way here.

Isaac Thomas potted 28 points and Vivekanandah 16 for the winners, while Arshpreet Singh scored 19 points for the Academy.

In another closely contested match, ONGC beat Income Tax, Gujarat 88-71.

Yadhwinder Singh scored 21 points and Vishesh 20 for ONGC, while D V Shah potted 21 points for the losers.

In an high scoring Women’s match, Chhattisgarh beat Punjab 105-75, with Poonam Chaturvedi scoring 42 points and Riya Verma 18 point for the winners.

West Bengal defeated Kerala 76-55. Madhu potted 25 and Anjana 11 for Bengal.

