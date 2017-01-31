FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


Be focused and work hard, DC tells IAS aspirants

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan has urged the students to work hard and prepare sincerely to achieve their dreams for clearing the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exams.

Inaugurating the free coaching for Competitive Examinations at Coimbatore Government Arts College today, Saravanan said that preparations for examinations should start very early. “Students should be focused from the beginning stages and work hard,” he said.

“You should also read newspapers regularly to gain knowledge on current affairs and other related issues,” he said and urged the students to write all examinations to gain practical knowledge.

The classes will be conducted by Professor T. Kanagaraj, Professor in Government Arts College, who has produced around 72 Civil Servants and more than 1000 Government Servants in various sectors.

Study material was distributed to 300 students.

