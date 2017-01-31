Be focused and work hard, DC tells IAS aspirants

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan has urged the students to work hard and prepare sincerely to achieve their dreams for clearing the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exams.

Inaugurating the free coaching for Competitive Examinations at Coimbatore Government Arts College today, Saravanan said that preparations for examinations should start very early. “Students should be focused from the beginning stages and work hard,” he said.

“You should also read newspapers regularly to gain knowledge on current affairs and other related issues,” he said and urged the students to write all examinations to gain practical knowledge.

The classes will be conducted by Professor T. Kanagaraj, Professor in Government Arts College, who has produced around 72 Civil Servants and more than 1000 Government Servants in various sectors.

Study material was distributed to 300 students.