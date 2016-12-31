‘Be like a mother to students who were child labourers’

Taking into consideration that students who are rescued from child labour need special care, teachers who teach these students should put 100 per cent effort, said Director of National Child Labour Project, Coimbatore, TV Vijayakumar.

Talking at the end of a three-day special training programme for these teachers in Podanur on Friday, Vijayakumar said that it was a challenge to teach students after bringing them to school as they face many psychological troubles. “Teachers should approach these students like a mother, only then will they feel comfortable,” he said.

He advised that teachers should have a serving and sacrificing heart to bring about a change in the lives of these students. “Teachers should be tolerant; they should have love and a better understanding of the student’s family situation to help them grow in life. This will also help improve the status of the student in society,” he added.

More than 65 teachers participated in the training programme in which they were sensitised about maintaining the discipline of the students in and out of the classroom.