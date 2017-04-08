Be the change society needs, Corpn Commissioner tells people

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan today urged the people to be the change that society requires.

Participating at the Ted X Coimbatore talk show, Vijayakarthikeyan said the idea of being the change motivated him to become an IAS officer.

Vijayakarthikeyan shared some light moments in his earlier stint as a doctor. “The first complaint that I had to attend as a doctor was a water problem in the hospital where I was working. When others were handling patients and medical related issues, I was handling a totally different issue and I am continuing it now as a Corporation Commissioner,” he said.

Vijayakarthikeyan added that learning from mistakes has helped him in life during hard times.

He urged the people to join hands and address the problems dogging the society rather than complaining.

“A smart city should make things easier for public. It is about providing easy service. But the change will not happen there. A change can happen only when all of us work together,” said the Commissioner.