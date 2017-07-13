Beach sand mining policy on basis of HC ruling: CM

​Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said the policy changes in beach sand mining would be on the basis of the High Court’s ruling.

He said this in answer to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition and DMK working president M K Stalin during zero hour in the Assembly today.

A committee head by Gagandeep Singh Bedi to probe in the issue was formed by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2013, following reports about illegal mining in Thoothukudi district.

The probe was further extended to Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Tiruchi.

”The report of the committee has been submitted in the High Court and will come up for hearing on September4,” he said.

Following the formation of the committee, mining was banned in Thoothukudi from August 8, 2013, and in Tiruchi, Kaniyakumari, Madurai and Tirunelveli from September 17, 2013.

He pointed out that the High Court appointed amicus curiae V Suresh who has also submitted his report.

Hearing on a PIL filed on sand mining, the court directed the State government to survey the sand mines and nuclear deposits in the beach sand.

Palaniswami said the Bhaskaracharya Satellite Application Centre and Geoinformatics had been approached by the State Government to carry out the surveillance.

”During the hearing, it was also said that illegal mining was continuing in these areas, and to curb this, a special team comprising District Collectors, police personnel and other department officials has been formed and surveillance is being done especially in the areas of Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Thirunelvelim,’’ he added.