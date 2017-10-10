10 Oct 2017, Edition - 819, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Bear attacks woman in tea estate

Covai Post Network
October 10, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

A 52-year-old woman working in an estate was seriously injured when she was attacked by a bear in Mayfield Estate in Devarsolai, some 70 km from here, today. Ammalu was plucking tea leaves early in the morning when a bear appeared from behind and attacked her. There were serious injuries on her hand and legs.

Hearing the screams, fellow workers raised alarm and managed to rescue her. The bear went away into the bushes.
She was taken to a hospital in nearby Sultan Battery in Kerala

