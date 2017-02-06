Becoming Chief Minister through back door does not augur well

Former TNCC president E V K S Elangovan today said that only those who are elected by the people should occupy the chair of Chief Minister and not someone who became CM through the back door.

Referring to the sudden development in the ruling AIADMK that Sasikala was likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister, Elangovan told reporters at nearby Pollachi that hardcore and loyal AIADMK workers, and the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept Sasikala as Chief Minister.

Only party functionaries and top level leaders wanted her to become Chief Minister, he said.

Stating that AIADMK will lose badly in the coming civic polls, Elangovan said that the DMK-Congress alliance will continue for that polls.

Meanwhile, former City Mayor and two time AIADMK MLA, T Malaravan, who quit the party to join Deepa Peravai, said that Sasikala should have occupied the post of Chief Minister only after getting the mandate of the people.

Moreover, taking over the reins just a week before the verdict in the disproportionate asset cases does not augur well for her, he said, adding that she was setting a new precedent never heard of in the history of Tamil Nadu politics.

With regard to former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Malaravan said that he was forced to resign. It will be better for him to the quit the party, he quipped. Malaravan also sought stringent action against those, including a Minister, involved in the assault of Deepa’s supporter.