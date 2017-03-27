Beheaded body of retired professor found

Police recovered a decapitated body of 61-year-old Krishnan, a retired professor of Madurai Kamaraj University. The body with intestines ripped and head severed was found from Sithilari near Musiri late on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations point to an old enmity over a property dispute as the possible cause for murder, according to police who reached the spot after villagers informed them. Police recovered an Aadhar card and from a vehicle found abandoned near the crime spot. The rear tyre of the car was found punctured.

Krishnan reportedly owned 5.5 acres at Kovakkulam and had a personal enmity with a few residents.

The murder could have been fallout of the dispute, and four men are believed to have involved in the murder, police said.

Krishnan was said to have left Madurai, his current domicile, a few days ago to his native village of Kovakkulam in Krishnarayapuram in Karur district to enquire about a marriage proposal for his son. Since then, he has been missing.

He had been living with his son Om Kumar Venkatesh at Andalpuram in Madurai after the death of his wife Pushpa.

Musiri police have registered a case and special teams have been formed.