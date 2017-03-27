FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Beheaded body of retired professor found

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Police recovered a decapitated body of 61-year-old Krishnan, a retired professor of Madurai Kamaraj University. The body with intestines ripped and head severed was found from Sithilari near Musiri late on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations point to an old enmity over a property dispute as the possible cause for murder, according to police who reached the spot after villagers informed them. Police recovered an Aadhar card and from a vehicle found abandoned near the crime spot. The rear tyre of the car was found punctured.

Krishnan reportedly owned 5.5 acres at Kovakkulam and had a personal enmity with a few residents.

The murder could have been fallout of the dispute, and four men are believed to have involved in the murder, police said.

Krishnan was said to have left Madurai, his current domicile, a few days ago to his native village of Kovakkulam in Krishnarayapuram in Karur district to enquire about a marriage proposal for his son. Since then, he has been missing.

He had been living with his son Om Kumar Venkatesh at Andalpuram in Madurai after the death of his wife Pushpa.

Musiri police have registered a case and special teams have been formed.

