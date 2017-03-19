Bengaluru is all set to groove with Dire Straits, for a cause

Artists have always wielded their influence to promote causes they support or needs a voice. And if it is Dire Straits Experience that takes centre stage to push an initiative, it will definitely be heard. By making their stage debut in the country, the iconic British band will support 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ provide sustainable drinking water to villages in Rajasthan.

Seagram’s 100 Pipers Music CDs ‘Play for a Cause’ takes things to the next level this year with The Dire Straits Experience performing in Bengaluru today. The initiative will use part of the ticket sale proceeds for the construction of water and conservation structures in the target areas, close to 6-7 villages. Successful implementation of the plan will ensure better quality of water available for drinking, sanitation, irrigation and livestock.

Talking about their association with the initiative, Chris White says, “India has always been on our list and we are very excited to play in India. Our 2 city tour in India,in Gurugram and Bengaluru, is to support the 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ initiative to provide water to villages in Rajasthan. The power of music is incredible and it brings together people across nations and culture. We are happy to be a part of this great event which is bringing music and artists together to make a difference to our society.”

The band in India will feature original Dire Straits bandmates Chris White ( sax.flute, percussion, vocals) and Chris Whitten (drums) supported in the lead by Terrence Reis (lead Vocals and guitar), Tim Walters (Vocals and Guitar), Simon Carter (Piano, Organ and Keyboards) and Paul Geary (Vocals and Base Guitar). Together , they will revive the Dire Straits catalogue for the fans with some of their greatest hits including Money for Nothing, Walk of Life, Brothers in Arms, Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Tunnel of love and more.