FLASH NEWS Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA Pujara, Rahane Showed Intent at the Crease: Josh Hazlewood Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa meets former EAM SM Krishna in Bengaluru – ANI Mayawati has done 58 rallies in UP during seven phase campaign, reports Aircraft carrier INS Viraat decommissioned after 30 years of service with Indian Navy Effect of demonetisation to spill over to the next quarter in some segments: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Tamil Nadu Govt. makes Jayalalithaa’s medical records public, saying, it is clear that the best possible medical care was afforded to her

Coimbatore


Bharat Sena stages Rail Roko

Covai Post Network
October 30, 2015

With writers and artists returning their awards condemning the beef politics carried out by the BJP in many parts of India, members of the Bharat Sena attempted to stage a rail roko protest at the Coimbatore railway junction here on Friday. As many as 50 members were detained by the police even before they entered the station.

R. Senthil Kannan, the state head of the outfit and a participant in the protest, said that the cow, which is worshipped as God in this country, is mercilessly slaughtered in the slaughter houses and sold for meat. He added that this should be stopped and people involved in selling cow’s meat should be arrested and punished by law. “The government should soon ban cow’s meat and arrest those who transport cows for slaughter,” he said.

Condemning the various outfits who conduct beef feast in the state, the agitators claimed that fests like these are creating unrest among the public, adding that they should be immediately stopped.

They added that they intend to continue protesting until the ban is implemented the state

Comments 3
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Evelin Forcum] - Dec 31, 2016
I just want to tell you that I'm newbie to blogging and site-building and absolutely enjoyed your web blog. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You certainly come with tremendous writings. Thanks for sharing your web site. [you can check here] - Feb 08, 2017
"Best Blogpost! Hi there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out_ and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?" https://structuringtechniques.wordpress.com/2017/02/14/for-our-dutch-readers-interview-with-a-colleague-from-europe-regarding-easy-structuring-techniques-article-in-dutch-language/ [Tamie Ridgel] - Mar 07, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS