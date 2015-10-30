Bharat Sena stages Rail Roko

With writers and artists returning their awards condemning the beef politics carried out by the BJP in many parts of India, members of the Bharat Sena attempted to stage a rail roko protest at the Coimbatore railway junction here on Friday. As many as 50 members were detained by the police even before they entered the station.

R. Senthil Kannan, the state head of the outfit and a participant in the protest, said that the cow, which is worshipped as God in this country, is mercilessly slaughtered in the slaughter houses and sold for meat. He added that this should be stopped and people involved in selling cow’s meat should be arrested and punished by law. “The government should soon ban cow’s meat and arrest those who transport cows for slaughter,” he said.

Condemning the various outfits who conduct beef feast in the state, the agitators claimed that fests like these are creating unrest among the public, adding that they should be immediately stopped.

They added that they intend to continue protesting until the ban is implemented the state