Bharathiar University ranked 18th by Turkey-based organisation

Bharathiar University, ranked 14th by National Institute Ranking Framework of HRD Ministry at the national level and first among the State universities last year, has been ranked 18th by Turkey-based International Organisation University Ranking by Academic Performances (URAP), with 295.11 points.

Among the State Universities, it has given the University second rank and positioned first among the Arts and Science Universities in the country.

To add yet another feather, URAP has positioned the University at 1049th rank at world level, as Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, topped the national ranking and positioned at 383rd rank at world level, a University release said today.

This objective assessment of URAP was based on number of articles, citations, total documents and Collaboration, it said.