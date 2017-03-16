FLASH NEWS OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses No merit in claims that EVMs can be tampered with, such allegations are wild and baseless: EC Sensex surges 187.74 pts to close at 29,585.85; Nifty climbs 68.90 pts to hit new closing peak of 9,153.70 Delhi HC says UGC guidelines for M Phil and PhD courses are binding on all varsities Sensex jumps 206 points; Nifty at all-time high after US Fed rate hike BJP wins floor test in Goa Assembly as 22 MLAs supported CM Manohar Parrikar No stay on Jio free offer; TDSAT asks Trai to re-examine Jan 31 letter that allowed Jio to continue free service, & revert in 2 weeks TN Budget: Rs 300 crore allotted for Tamirabarani – Nambiyaaru river linking project

Coimbatore


Bharathiar University ranked 18th by Turkey-based organisation

Covai Post Network
March 16, 2017

Bharathiar University, ranked 14th by National Institute Ranking Framework of HRD Ministry at the national level and first among the State universities last year, has been ranked 18th by Turkey-based International Organisation University Ranking by Academic Performances (URAP), with 295.11 points.

Among the State Universities, it has given the University second rank and positioned first among the Arts and Science Universities in the country.

To add yet another feather, URAP has positioned the University at 1049th rank at world level, as Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru, topped the national ranking and positioned at 383rd rank at world level, a University release said today.

This objective assessment of URAP was based on number of articles, citations, total documents and Collaboration, it said.

