Bhavani – changing course as a disease-breeding river?

Bhavani – the lifeline of farmers and residents of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode has taken course change, though figuratively. The river which has been a source of life for Mettupalayam, Coimbatore town and Tiruppur has been converted into a turbid water course by anthropogenic factors. The industrial effluents and wastes, the unbridled pollution caused due to emptying sewers have turned the river into a disease-breeding river.

About 1.5 lakh residents in Mettupalayam, who have been served with potable water through the river are cursed lot as they suffer many health issues caused by high contaminants which found its way into the drinking water supply system.

Industrial waste, sewers numbering about 23, added to hospital wastes including mortuary and placental wastes have been regularly emptied into the river , making it highly polluted. It contributes to the high level of contamination consumed by residents. “The river has turned into a breeding point to lot of health maladies afflicting the local population,” Mageshwaran Nachimuthu, Coordinator, Save Bhavani Trust, and a doctor by profession, said.

“Despite the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) report dated October 19, 2016 stating the occurrence of high iron and fecal e-coli form bacteria in the piped drinking water in its report, officials have not taken any steps to check it,” he alleged.

“High Bacterial contamination resulting in water-borne diseases has become order of the day. The turbid waters supplied, have caused wide spread typhoid, bacillary dysentery and amoebiosis and giardiasis and blood-diarrhea, among the local population in Mettupalayam. There are instances of male impotency and mental disorder due to drinking of these waters which are found to be high on heavy metals such as lead, chromium etc. Organic Chlorine, which is found in lab tests in the supplied drinking water, is a proven carcinogen, which could cause cancer of all types,” Nachimuthu said.

Tracing the root cause for the worsening scenario, to the two barrages which was constructed in Samayapuram and Oomaplayalam by TANGEDCO to generate hydroelectric power, Nachimuthu said the public health index was an indicator of the increasing number of patients visiting the Government Hospital in Mettupalayam.

As per the available statistics the patients treated were 174 in 2012, 64 in 2013, 427 in 2014 and 489 in 2015 and 81 in 2016 (till February). With the 91.7 crore Underground Drainage Scheme (UGDS) in the town yet to take off, and industrial units refusing to own up responsibility for the pollution they create, the plight of poor residents afflicted by have only worsening by the day.

When Covai Post contacted a senior official in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, he said it was true that high concentration of fecal e coli form bacteria was found in two places in the Bhavani river. Regular tests showed high concentration of faecal coli in Sirumugai and Madhurakaliamman temple and near the barrages.

He said neither the Mettupalayam Municipality nor the TWAD has made any formal complaint and sought any mitigation measures from TNPCB. “The sewers emptied into the river stream is the prime culprit for the high pollution levels,” he said.

“The 90-crore UGDS and treatment plants, when implemented could be a sure-fire remedy,” another TNPCB official said.