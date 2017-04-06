FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

Coimbatore


Bhimaraya Metri takes charge as IIM-T Director

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2017

The Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM-T) is to have a new director in Dr Bhimaraya Metri.

Metri, who has assumed charge, has more than 25 years of teaching, training, research and consulting experience. He is an authority in Project Management and has published over 100 research articles. He also co-authored six books and was on the editorial advisory boards of national and international journals.

Prior to joining the Trichy institute, he was Dean at L&T Institute of Project Management, Vadodara, and had served as Professor and Dean at MDI Gurgaon, IMI, New Delhi, and was Professor In-charge of the Ph.D. Programmes at BITS Pilani.

