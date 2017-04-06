Bhimaraya Metri takes charge as IIM-T Director

The Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM-T) is to have a new director in Dr Bhimaraya Metri.

Metri, who has assumed charge, has more than 25 years of teaching, training, research and consulting experience. He is an authority in Project Management and has published over 100 research articles. He also co-authored six books and was on the editorial advisory boards of national and international journals.

Prior to joining the Trichy institute, he was Dean at L&T Institute of Project Management, Vadodara, and had served as Professor and Dean at MDI Gurgaon, IMI, New Delhi, and was Professor In-charge of the Ph.D. Programmes at BITS Pilani.