Bid to besiege collectorate, 350 farmers held

Thanjavur: Tension prevailed for sometime when a group of farmers, owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association affiliated to CPI, had a tussle with police personnel while trying to besiege the collectorate here today. They were demanding fulfillment of their demands which included an appeal to the Centre to declare Tamil Nadu as a drought-hit State and distribute relief.

At least 350 farmers, including 125 women, were taken into custody.

Led by the Association General Secretary V. Duraikkannu, the farmers staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate pressing their demands which included, among other things, distribution of Rs. 25 lakh compensation to the next kin of the farmers who committed suicide following crop failure due to water shortage, distribution of Rs 30,000 per acre as compensation to the farmers whose crops were affected due to drought and Rs 25,000 compensation each to the family of agriculture workers who got no work due to drought. They also urged the Central Government to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board.

R. Sugumaran, Vice-President, Joint Movement of Farmers Associations, B. Balasundaram, District Secretary, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, and R. Thirugnanam, District Secretary, CPI and several others took part.