Bid to besiege head post office, 130 TMJK activists held

December 24, 2016

Thanjavur: At least 130 activists of the Tamizhaga Makkal Jananayaka Katchi (TMJK), including its president K M Shareef, were arrested when they attempted to besiege the head post office here today urging the Central and State governments to declare Tamil Nadu as drought-hit.

Earlier, the activists led by Shareef, staged a demonstration shouting slogans in front of the post office pressing their demands.

“The Central and State governments should declare the entire Tamil Nadu as drought-hit and disburse Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the families of the 33 farmers who died of cardiac arrest or committed suicide in depression across the state as their crops failed. Central government should take action against Karnataka for refusing to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for irrigation,” Shareef said.

