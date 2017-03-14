Bid to block train: 24 held

Around 24 activists of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, affiliated to CPI (M), were taken into custody when they attempted to block the train at Thanjavur Railway Junction urging the Central and State Governments to distribute full compensation to farmers and agricultural workers affected by drought.

Led by the Association’s District Secretary Sami Natarajan, the members staged a demonstration in front of the railway junction in Thanjavur. They also raised slogans demanding fulfillment of their demands including disbursement of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of farmers who had committed suicide or died of shock as their paddy crops failed, distribution of Rs 10,000 and 30 kg of cost free rice to each family of agricultural workers.

Later, when they attempted to enter the railway junction in a bid to block the train, they were arrested by police. The arrested included three women.