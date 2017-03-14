FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

Bid to block train: 24 held

March 14, 2017

Around 24 activists of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, affiliated to CPI (M), were taken into custody when they attempted to block the train at Thanjavur Railway Junction urging the Central and State Governments to distribute full compensation to farmers and agricultural workers affected by drought.

Led by the Association’s District Secretary Sami Natarajan, the members staged a demonstration in front of the railway junction in Thanjavur. They also raised slogans demanding fulfillment of their demands including disbursement of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of farmers who had committed suicide or died of shock as their paddy crops failed, distribution of Rs 10,000 and 30 kg of cost free rice to each family of agricultural workers.

Later, when they attempted to enter the railway junction in a bid to block the train, they were arrested by police. The arrested included three women.

