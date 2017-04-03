FLASH NEWS Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th Neduvasal protest team to resume protest from April 7th Delhi court extends police remand of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till 6th April, reports MDMK Chief Vaiko remanded under Sedition Act LV Revanth named winner of Indian Idol 9 Arrest warrant against Rakhi for her remarks on Valmiki ED has seized under PMLA a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s family, reports Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr.AK Walia resigns from the party Pak violates ceasefire again, heavy shelling has been reported in Digwar, along the LoC, J&K 21-year-old girl arrested under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Kottayam, Kerala, reports

Coimbatore


Bid to stay put on Collectorate premises demanding title deed

Covai Post Network
April 3, 2017

Tension prevailed at the Coimbatore District Collectorate as the residents of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar near Kavundampalayam attempted to stay put on the premises demanding patta (title deeds) on Monday.

As many as 20 residents came with vessels and coir mattresses to the ground inside the premises and raised slogans against the district administration for delaying the issuance of patta.

“We have been living in the area for more than 22 years and confusion prevails among officials whether to grant us patta or not. When one official approves it, the other delays it,” said a resident.

They also added that it was farming land they were staying in and not a water body as claimed by some. “There is a 20-foot wide canal running in the area and it is functioning as a storm water drain,” the resident added.

The protesters were later pacified by the police who said the matter would be looked into.

