Bid to steal onion foiled, one held

A bid to steal around 100 kg onions worth Rs 8,000 was foiled and the guilty was arrested in Pollachi.
According to police Gnana Prakasham, an onion dealer, was busy in his shop on Nethaji Road on Friday when the accused Arumugam, engaged in retail onion business, came to shop. He found two gunny bags of onion outside the shop, loaded them on to his bike and fled.
But Gnana Prakasham followed and overpowered him and handed him over to the police. Arumugam has been remanded in custody.
