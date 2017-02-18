Bid to take out rally: 200 Deepa Pervai members held

Thanjavur: Around 200 activists of Deepa Pervai were arrested in Peravurani today when they attempted to take out a rally to garner support from the public for former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Led by Adhanur Anandan, the activists assembled near the bus stand when the police took them into custody.

Anandan said that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had reposed faith in Panneerselvam. He also alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would be under the control of AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala and her family members.

Police said that the arrest was made as they had no prior permission to assemble at the spot.

In Pattukottai

In another incident, a group of 63 persons were arrested in Pattukottai when they staged a demonstration near head post office urging the Pattukottai MLA, C.V. Sekar, not to support Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the confidence vote in the Assembly. They urged him to support former Panneerselvam in the House.