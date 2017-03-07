Big Temple mired in renaming controversy

Thanjavur: There has been no dearth of controversies surrounding the millennium old Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, popularly known as Big Temple, built by Chola King Raja Rajan I in 1010 and declared as World Heritage Monument by UNESCO a few years ago.

The Big temple is mired in controversy yet again, with activists of Thanjai Big Temple Rights Retrieval Committee urging the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department to replace the existing name board ‘Brihadeeswarar Temple’ with ‘Thanjai Peruvudaiyar Koil’.

“Chola King Raja Rajan I who built the Big Temple christened it Peruvudaiyar Koil. Nowhere in the epigraphs is the name mentioned as Brihadeeswarar temple. It was renamed to Brihadeewarar temple over the years as part of Sanskritization by vested interests,” said P Maniarasan, Coordinator of the Committee.

“What is the need for calling it Brihadeeswarar temple – a name not given by the king who built it?” Maniarasan asked.

Meanwhile, VVM Veerasingam, Secretary of the Committee, presented a petition to the Joint Commissioner of HR and CE Department, Thanjavur, urging authorities to replace the existing name board put up by the Department at the entrance of the temple with ‘Peruvudaiyar Koil.’

Asked about this demand, Veera Shanmuga Moni, Commissioner of HR and CE Department, said that the department had no role to play in this regard. “Each temple is a separate entity. We don’t interfere with it. Our job is confined to maintaining the temple,” he said.

According to Dr S Rajavel, former Deputy Superintendent of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Big Temple was originally christened ‘Rajarajeeswaram’ by Raja Rajan I.

“Nowhere in the epigraphs has the temple been mentioned as ‘Peruvudaiyar koil’ or ‘Brihadeeswarar koil.’ The temple was sanskritized as Brihadeeswarar temple during the Maratha rule,” said Dr Rajavel who is now the Head, Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology, Tamil University.

To put an end to such controversies, it would be better if the authorities restored the original name of the temple – ‘Rajarajeeswaram,’ he added.