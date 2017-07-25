Bilaspur -Tirunelveli, Bilaspur- Ernakulam Express to be delayed

Change in the operation of trains from the Salem to Jolarpet section , due to track maintenance worksm, will be on only on Wednesdays and Thursdays upto August 09, a release said.
Due to track maintenance work between Dasampatti ,Dharmapuri and Samalpatti from Salem to Jolarpet section, changes in operation of trains passing through Salem has come into force.
On Wednesdays Bilaspur -Tirunelveli Express will be operated with a delay of 61 minutes. On Tuesdays Bilaspur- Ernakulam Express will be operated with a delay of 26 minutes.
Passengers are requested to make a note of the same and plan their journey accordingly.
