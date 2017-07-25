25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Ram Nath Kovind takes oath as the 14th President of India
  • Residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. More than 8 people feared trapped
  • Delhi: A child died Gandhinagar area after hot tea fell on her
  • Sensex up by 69.47 points, currently at 32,315.34; Nifty up by 19.50 points, currently at 9,985.90
  • Scientist and academician Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal, 90, passes away at his residence
  • 442 Naxals killed and 6072 arrested in last three years: MHA report
Coimbatore

Bilaspur -Tirunelveli, Bilaspur- Ernakulam Express to be delayed

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Change in the operation of trains from the Salem to Jolarpet section , due to track maintenance worksm, will be on only on Wednesdays and Thursdays upto August 09, a release said.

Due to track maintenance work between Dasampatti ,Dharmapuri and Samalpatti from Salem to Jolarpet section, changes in operation of trains passing through Salem has come into force.

On Wednesdays Bilaspur -Tirunelveli Express will be operated with a delay of 61 minutes. On Tuesdays Bilaspur- Ernakulam Express will be operated with a delay of 26 minutes.

Passengers are requested to make a note of the same and plan their journey accordingly.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

These miniscule forest monsters can turn you nuts
May 05, 2017

After almost 20 days of continuous headache that never ceased with analgesics, pain balms and vapourising along with fatigue accompanied by nausea, I woke up with the headache thou...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Stressed and Frustrated with Office Work? Go Take a Walk or Try Swimming
May 05, 2017

Everyone who has ever held a job has, at some point, felt the pressure of work-related stress. Stress isn’t always bad. Stress within your comfort zone can help you stay focused....

Read More