Biodegradable bags launched

A leading men’s wear brand, Classic Polo has launched a biodegradable shopping bag, manufactured using Biolice®, a fully compostable and 100 per cent biodegradable polymer.

Manufactured from naturally grown cereals, the bags bear the `OK COMPOST’ label and complies with the international norms which imply that soil bacteria will decompose 95 per cent of the material to carbon, oxygen and non-toxic biomass within 180 days.

The bags were launched by Tirupur Corporation Commissioner Ashokan at the company outlet in Tirupur, according to a company statement.

“We are proud to say that Classic Polo is first in the Indian apparel industry to come out with such a product. These bags will be handed over to customers who purchases apparels from the exclusive brand outlets,” company managing director T R Sivaram said.

The bags take much less time to break down after being discarded, if they have not been recycled. Biodegradable products are much better for the environment, because there is no harm done to the earth when recovering fossil fuels. Also, in this process there are very few greenhouse gas and harmful carbon emissions, the company said.