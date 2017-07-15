Biometric system comes into force in CMCH

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital today adopted the biometric system.

This follows a directive from the Madras High Court in January last to the State Health and Family Welfare Department to adopt biometric systems in all Government hospitals to regulate the attendance of doctors, nurses and other employers of the hospitals following complaints of manipulation and tampering of attendance.

“Not only the Madras High Court but also the Medical Council of India (MCI) has advised us to install the bio-metric system in hospitals. We have four bio-metric machines in the campus and around 800 employers of the hospitals are marking their attendance using the bio-metric system. None of our officials or employees were involved in any irregularity. Anyway we have document now,” said CMCH Resident Medical Officer R. Soundaravel.