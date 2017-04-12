BJP demands ADSP’s removal

The President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, Tamilisai Soundararajan, today sought the removal of ADSP Pandiarajan for slapping a woman agitator during a protest seeking to close down a TASMAC outlet in Samalapuram in Tirupur district yesterday.

Talking to reporters after meeting Easwari, who was slapped by Pandiarajan, (which was beamed by almost all TV channels), Tamilisai alleged that police has unleashed violence on the public, who were protesting in a peaceful manner.

“The police official should be removed immediately for his unruly act,” she said.

She also alleged that police themselves had damaged a police vehicle and foisted false cases against some persons, which was condemnable. “The BJP will not allow to open any new liquor outlet in the State in future,” Tamilisai said.