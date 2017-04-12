FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 144.87 points to end at 29,643.48; Nifty falls 33.55 points to 9,203.45 Income tax summons for Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika, reports Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

BJP demands ADSP’s removal

Covai Post Network
April 12, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, Tamilisai Soundararajan, today sought the removal of ADSP Pandiarajan for slapping a woman agitator during a protest seeking to close down a TASMAC outlet in Samalapuram in Tirupur district yesterday.

Talking to reporters after meeting Easwari, who was slapped by Pandiarajan, (which was beamed by almost all TV channels), Tamilisai alleged that police has unleashed violence on the public, who were protesting in a peaceful manner.

“The police official should be removed immediately for his unruly act,” she said.

She also alleged that police themselves had damaged a police vehicle and foisted false cases against some persons, which was condemnable. “The BJP will not allow to open any new liquor outlet in the State in future,” Tamilisai said.

