BJP executive meeting to discuss attacks on Hindu leaders, local body elections

The attacks on leaders of different Hindu outfits and the local body elections in Tamil Nadu will figure prominently in the two-day BJP state executive committee meeting taking place in nearby Tirupur. The meeting began today.

The attacks by opposition parties on the Central government on the issue of constituting the Cauvery Management Board will also be discussed, party sources said.

State party president Tamilisai Soundararajan, national secretary H Raja and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan are participating in the meeting. National general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge Muralidhar Rao and national executive member and MP L Ganesan are expected to join the meeting late in the evening, party sources said.