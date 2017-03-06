BJP fishes in troubled AIADMK waters

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan wonders why CCTVs were removed from Apollo Hospital. Citing reports in a section of the media, the Union Minister said the truth must be told to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: If former Chief Minister O Panneeselvam launched a broadside against the government on the Jayalalithaa death issue, it was dismissed by the ministers as one coming from a person who lost his mental balance following loss of power. But in what can be ominous for the Palaniswami government, the BJP has joined the issue with union minister Pon Radhakrishnan questioning some of the elements highlighted by the former chief minister saying that the people were having doubts on the issue.

Speaking to media persons, Radhakrishnan wondered as to how could all the 27 CCTVs in Apollo hospital be removed after hospitalization of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. He cited reports that appeared in a section of the press saying that several CCTVs were removed from the Apollo hospital after Jayalalithaa was hospitalized.

“It all seems like a mystery as to why all the CCTVs were removed. People of Tamil Nadu must be told what happened and who ordered the removal of the CCTVs from the hospital premises,” Pon Radhakrishnan told media persons today.

Incidentally similar concerns were raised by former TN speaker PH Pandian who alleged foul play in the circumstances leading to the death of chief minister Jayalalithaa.

In fact, O Panneerselvam and a delegation of 12 MPs called on president Pranab Mukherjee seeking a high level probe into the death, alleging that there were several questions that were left unanswered.

The doubts expressed by OPS and his team were dismissed by the Palaniswami government with its health minister Vijayabhaskar.

The minister asserted that “as long as Panneerselvam was in power he had no doubts about the treatment given to Hon’ble Amma, but soon after the deprivation of power, he was disoriented and started raising doubts about the treatment. Also Panneerselvam was in contact with visitors, VIP’s, Central Government Ministers and others monitoring to them the health condition of Hon’ble Amma,” the minister said.

On March 8, OPS and his team will be observing a one day hunger strike on March 8 seeking a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa, a demand that he has already made. In fact, he had even ordered an inquiry when he was still the chief minister after revolting against AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala.

Meanwhile, AIIMS, Delhi, sent its report on Jayalalithaa to the Tamil Nadu government on Monday. The report assumes significance in the light of the doubts being expressed in different quarters over the treatment.