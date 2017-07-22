BJP in tight spot as ED begins probe into medical college bribe case

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate ​has begun a probe into the alleged Rs 5.6 crore bribe case involving a BJP leader. The amount was believed to be handed over to Medical Council of India officials in New Delhi for permission to start a medical college near Thiruvananthapuram.

The directorate sleuths were collecting details of hawala dealers operating in Perumbavoor near here.

The matter assumes seriousness as the transaction was violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering (Act) in 2002.

Senior BJP leader RS Vinod was expelled from the party after a two-member committee found him at fault.

The vigilance has served notices to the two members of the committee comprising K P Sreeshan and A K Nazeer, asking them to appear before it for deposition.

Meanwhile, a party meeting in the State capital witnessed​ dramatic scenes when general secretary MT Ramesh wept inconsolably and accused his rivals in the party of branding him as corrupt. He said he would quit the party rather than hang on if action was not taken against those who tried to defame him.

Actor Suresh Gopi, MP, told mediapersons here that the veracity of the committee report should be examined. It had to be found out whether the leaders were really involved or trapped, he said.

The BJP’s image has nosedived over the last few months owing to the activities of some of its leaders. It was only last month that two of its leaders were expelled in connection with fake currency printing case in Thrissur.

The party core committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram is being attended by RSS leader BL Santosh and party national secretary H Raja.