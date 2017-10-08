BJP leader seeks probe on Muslim League leader on murder of 8 Hindus

Kottayam: BJP state General Secretary M T Ramesh has sought CBI probe against former State Minister and Muslim League leader P K Kunjalikutty, MP, in Marardu communal clash that killed eight Hindus.
He said Kunhalikutty was grooming anti national forces like NDF within the party. The money smuggled into the country through hawala transaction for the massacre was through Kunhalikutty, he said.
Maradu was the first testing ground for terrorism in Kerala and all those who worked behind it should be unmasked, he said.
Responding to this, Kunhalikutty said Ramesh’s statement was not worth responding and that he was not keen to discuss topics of interest to BJP. Muslim mob killed eight Hindus at Marad beach on May 2, 2003 near Kozhikode.
The judicial Commission blamed Muslim League for the massacre. The court sentenced 62 muslims to life imprisonment.
