BJP meet on Mar 16 to finalise RK Nagar candidate

The Parliamentary Board of BJP, scheduled to meet on Mach 16 in Chennai, will take a decision on the candidate for the RK Nagar bye-election to be held on April 12, party Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said today.

But even before the poll process had begun, money was being circulated in the constituency, she alleged.

It is for the Election Commission to should ensure a free and fair election and monitor from the beginning itself, she told the media at the airport.

Regarding reports of the suicide of JNU student Muthukrishnan from Salem, she said there should be an in-depth probe. Students going from the State for higher education in Northern States should be given sufficient protection, she added.

The State Government had failed to resolve burning issues like acute drinking water shortage which needed to be addressed on a war footing. The increase in VAT rate on petrol and diesel had a cascading effect resulting in increase in prices of essential commodities, construction materials and also bus fares, she said.

Tamilisai also warned that the BJP would take to the streets, like the DMK, if the Government did not ensure ration supply in a week.