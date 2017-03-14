FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

Coimbatore


BJP meet on Mar 16 to finalise RK Nagar candidate

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017

The Parliamentary Board of BJP, scheduled to meet on Mach 16 in Chennai, will take a decision on the candidate for the RK Nagar bye-election to be held on April 12, party Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said today.

But even before the poll process had begun, money was being circulated in the constituency, she alleged.

It is for the Election Commission to should ensure a free and fair election and monitor from the beginning itself, she told the media at the airport.

Regarding reports of the suicide of JNU student Muthukrishnan from Salem, she said there should be an in-depth probe. Students going from the State for higher education in Northern States should be given sufficient protection, she added.

The State Government had failed to resolve burning issues like acute drinking water shortage which needed to be addressed on a war footing. The increase in VAT rate on petrol and diesel had a cascading effect resulting in increase in prices of essential commodities, construction materials and also bus fares, she said.

Tamilisai also warned that the BJP would take to the streets, like the DMK, if the Government did not ensure ration supply in a week.

