BJP state office attacked, bomb hurled at house of CPM leader’s son

Kozhikode: Assailants attacked the BJP state unit office and smashed vehicles parked outside, including those of state president Kummanan Rajashekharan who was inside the office.
The seven-member gang involved in the incident is suspected to be members of Left organisation DYFI.
Five police personnel stationed outside the office remained onlookers, party sources said. A civil police officer who tried to prevent the attack was assaulted. The gang is said to have come in three two-wheelers and the attack lasted 15 minutes.
This is the second attack on the BJP office. Last September the office was targeted with bombs.
CCTV visuals of the incident have been collected by the police.
City Commissioner Sparjan Kumar and other officials reached the spot.
In what is said to be retaliation, a bomb was hurled at actor Binish Kodiyeri’s house. He is son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.
Several incidents of clashes have been reported from across the State as a backlash.
Director General of Police Loknath Behera has warned of serious action against protestors who will be booked on non-bailable charges.
