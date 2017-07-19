BJP surprised at Kamal’s ‘sudden’ interest in politics

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan today sought to know why film actor Kamal Haasan had a sudden awakening and wanted to enter politics.

Actors, before entering into politics, should think about their contributions to society, as already there were many leaders to serve the people, she told media persons here.

“Without doing any services to the people and society, why this sudden awakening for Kamal Haasan,” she asked.

The actor had never expressed any social concerns like his colleague Rajinikanth, who from the beginning was touching upon various issues concerning people, she added.

Highly critical of Kamal Haasan, she said politics was not cinema where one could become a chief minister. It was not on Twitter but on people’s platform that the actor should function, she said.

About student Valarmathi, who was arrested in Salem and detained under Goondas Act and lodged in the central jail, the BJP leader said her party was neither supporting the arrest nor against it.

However, without knowing facts, the Opposition was reacting and condemning it, she added.

Besides, the activities and demonstrations going on in the State of late should be monitored thoroughly, as some anti-social elements had infiltrated into the student community, she alleged.

On the bribe given to jail officials in Bengaluru by VK Sasikala, she said the truth about corruption in the prison in the State where the Congress was ruling had to be brought out.

Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah should inquire into the issue and also the sudden transfer of DIG Roopa, Tamilisai added.