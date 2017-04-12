FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 144.87 points to end at 29,643.48; Nifty falls 33.55 points to 9,203.45 Income tax summons for Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika, reports Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

Coimbatore


Blood signature campaign in support of farmers

Covai Post Network
April 12, 2017

People from different walks of life, including farmers, students and general public, today began a blood signature
campaign to express solidarity with the agitating farmers in the National capital nearly for the last one month.

Thumb impression with blood was affixed on paper expressing support to the cause of farmers, who have been demanding waiver of nationalised bank loans, constitution of Cauvery Managemenht board and a drought relief of Rs.40,000 crore.

It was planned to collect two lakh thumb impressions and send it to the President, seeking his intervention for solving the problems, police said.

The farmers’ belonging to apolitical farmers’ association, present in the specially erected shamiyana, accused the Centre of neglecting the interest of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

