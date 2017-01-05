FLASH NEWS ‘Dangal’ becomes fastest Bollywood film to earn ₹300 crore 70 trains delayed due to dense fog in North India Niranjan Shah resigns as secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January

Coimbatore


Body found in train toilet

Covai Post Network
January 5, 2017

A man’s body was found in the toilet of a coach of a stationary train on platform number three in Coimbatore railway station today.

The contingency workers noticed the body in the toilet around 7.30 a.m. and informed the Station Superintendent. He alerted the police, who who rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was Selvam of Saalainagar of Cuddalore. His wife has been informed about the incident, police said.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

