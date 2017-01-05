Body found in train toilet

A man’s body was found in the toilet of a coach of a stationary train on platform number three in Coimbatore railway station today.

The contingency workers noticed the body in the toilet around 7.30 a.m. and informed the Station Superintendent. He alerted the police, who who rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was Selvam of Saalainagar of Cuddalore. His wife has been informed about the incident, police said.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.