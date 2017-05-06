Book your dates for mangoes right from the farm

Bengaluru: Summer and mangoes are synonymous. For the mango lovers, this is the time to gorge on this sweet wonder without counting calories. And it cannot get better if you can buy them in wholesale rates and get educated about the king of the fruits all in one space.

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited has organised trips to farms in Ramanagara and Kolar districts where mango enthusiasts can buy the fruits directly from farms and also get an idea about how to grow mangoes.

“This tour started last year, and this year we have already organised a few trips. We will have another trip in May, for which enthusiasts can register through our website,” says Hema of the Horticulture Department. She adds, “We are seeing great response this year and have already taken 300 enthusiasts for the tour. The ticket is priced at Rs 200 each, and it is available on our website.”

Mango lover Vikram Joshi says, “We went for the trip. It is great initiative by the department. I took my seven-year-old son. He was excited to buy mangoes straight from the farm and also learnt a lot of about growing them. And it is fun to go to a farm. More so, you are buying pesticide-free mangoes.”

Shalini Kumar add, “It is great way to spend your weekend. Besides that, it is great to see farmers taking centre stage. I am a fan of the mango mela that happens in Lal Bagh too. This is great way to satiate the hunger of many mango lovers.”

Website: www.ksmdmcl.org