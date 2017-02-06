FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Boyar community seek 5 p.c. reservation

Covai Post Network
February 6, 2017

Members of the Boyar community have demanded five per cent reservation for the community and urged the authorities to set up a special welfare board for them so that their problems are addressed.

In a petition to District Collector T.N. Hariharan, the members said that the changes in land registration process brought about by the State Government has affected them a lot.

“Since trucks carrying sand are stranded in the district borders, construction work, in which most of the community members are involved, has been hit by and large. Close to 60000 people have lost their jobs and the Government is remaining a mute spectator,” said N. Krishnan, a community member, said.

