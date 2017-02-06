Boyar community seek 5 p.c. reservation

Members of the Boyar community have demanded five per cent reservation for the community and urged the authorities to set up a special welfare board for them so that their problems are addressed.

In a petition to District Collector T.N. Hariharan, the members said that the changes in land registration process brought about by the State Government has affected them a lot.

“Since trucks carrying sand are stranded in the district borders, construction work, in which most of the community members are involved, has been hit by and large. Close to 60000 people have lost their jobs and the Government is remaining a mute spectator,” said N. Krishnan, a community member, said.