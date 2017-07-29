29 Jul 2017, Edition - 746, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

Brahmana Sabha protest against Dravidian parties

Covai Post Network
July 29, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Coimbatore Brahmana Maha Sabha held a protest meet near Red Cross Society today against Dravidian parties indulging in activities like `shaming’ members of the community. They also submitted a petition to the District Collector.

According to a statement, the sabha has alleged that the Dravidian parties are kindling the temper of younger generations. It also alleged that these parties had made wall paintings depicting defamatory language against the younger generation of its community.

Organisation secretary TP Viswanathan said the district administration should ensure peace among different communities. He also sought a ban on Dravidian parties if it helped in ensuring peace among different sections of the society.

The sabha has also requested for police protection for its Avani Avittam celebrations on August 7 as it anticipated protests from these groups.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

maxsidebottom

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

3 Simple Yoga Poses After Dinner That Can Boost Digestion
May 05, 2017

Who hasn’t heard of the far spreading glory of yoga? This ancient form of exercise, which focusses a lot on breathing, is known to bring about various health benefits if perform...

Read More