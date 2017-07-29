Brahmana Sabha protest against Dravidian parties

The Coimbatore Brahmana Maha Sabha held a protest meet near Red Cross Society today against Dravidian parties indulging in activities like `shaming’ members of the community. They also submitted a petition to the District Collector.

According to a statement, the sabha has alleged that the Dravidian parties are kindling the temper of younger generations. It also alleged that these parties had made wall paintings depicting defamatory language against the younger generation of its community.

Organisation secretary TP Viswanathan said the district administration should ensure peace among different communities. He also sought a ban on Dravidian parties if it helped in ensuring peace among different sections of the society.

The sabha has also requested for police protection for its Avani Avittam celebrations on August 7 as it anticipated protests from these groups.