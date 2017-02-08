FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC

Coimbatore


Brain dead weaver saves five lives

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017

The family of a weaver from Tirupur, who was declared brain dead, have donated his vital organs to give a new lease of life to five persons.

V. Arumugam, who was going along with his wife on a two-wheeler, was knocked down by a car and brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in Sulur on the outskirts, with severe head injury on February 6.

As Arumugam’s condition was critical, he was shifted to the KMCH Main Centre in the city for advanced treatment the next day. His condition deteriorated further in the hospital and he was declared brain dead this morning, a KMCH release said here.

Amid deep shock due to the tragedy of losing their father, his son Saravanan and daughter Sangeetha willingly came forward to donate their father’s organs.

After harvesting the organs, the eyes were sent to Aravind Eye Hospitals here, while liver and kidneys were transplanted to the patients at KMCH, the release said.

