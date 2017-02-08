Brain dead weaver saves five lives

The family of a weaver from Tirupur, who was declared brain dead, have donated his vital organs to give a new lease of life to five persons.

V. Arumugam, who was going along with his wife on a two-wheeler, was knocked down by a car and brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in Sulur on the outskirts, with severe head injury on February 6.

As Arumugam’s condition was critical, he was shifted to the KMCH Main Centre in the city for advanced treatment the next day. His condition deteriorated further in the hospital and he was declared brain dead this morning, a KMCH release said here.

Amid deep shock due to the tragedy of losing their father, his son Saravanan and daughter Sangeetha willingly came forward to donate their father’s organs.

After harvesting the organs, the eyes were sent to Aravind Eye Hospitals here, while liver and kidneys were transplanted to the patients at KMCH, the release said.