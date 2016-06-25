Brexit: ‘Only sentimental impact on economy’

The exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union would only have a sentimental impact on India, a top official in DSP Blackrock said.

Its vice-president, Jay Kothari, told reporters last night that there would not be much difference in the Indian trade. “But it will be under pressure for a couple of months,” he said.

“In fact, India will benefit as there would be dollar appreciation, resulting in decline in commodity prices. It will bring down inflation,” he added.