Brexit: ‘Only sentimental impact on economy’

The exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union would only have a sentimental impact on India, a top official in DSP Blackrock said.
Its vice-president, Jay Kothari, told reporters last night that there would not be much difference in the Indian trade. “But it will be under pressure for a couple of months,” he said.
“In fact, India will benefit as there would be dollar appreciation, resulting in decline in commodity prices. It will bring down inflation,” he added.
