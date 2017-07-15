15 Jul 2017, Edition - 732, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Bribe to jail authorities: Entire nation shocked, says BJP

Covai Post Network
July 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

BJP National Secretary H. Raja today expressed shock over the allegations that the AIADMK interim General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala, who is languishing in the Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, had paid Rs. 2 crore bribe to the jail officials to lead a comfortable life there.

“As the Tamil saying goes Panam Pathalam Varai paayum (Money will run down to Nadir), Sasikala’s money, earned through corruption, has reached till jail. It has shocked the entire nation,” Raja told reporters here.

Though the Karnataka Government has ordered an inquiry into the episode, the BJP wanted a high level inquiry into the incident, since another senior party leader, T.T.V. Dinakaran is facing serious charges of bribing a middle man to get the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the party,” he said.

On opposition to the implementation of GST, the BJP leader, who was here to flag off a new train to Pollachi, said the opposition parties “have not understood it properly. “In the shortest possible time the GST will benefit the common man,” Raja said.

On NEET, Raja said it has not affected the prospects of students of Tamil Nadu and those who have studied under CBSE. included Tamils.

On actor Kamal Hassan’s reported remarks on corruption, Raja said “why should he criticise others, when he himself is involved in hosting controversial and obscene shows like Big Boss, which is bound to destroy the Tamil culture and tradition”.

