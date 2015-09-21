FLASH NEWS Modi govt has taken away happiness of people: Sonia Gandhi India should be comfortable with global oil price rise up to USD 65 a barrel: CEA Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record

Coimbatore


Bringing people together on the streets of Covai

- By Lakshmi L. Lund
September 21, 2015

Kajal Suresh, First Year student of arts, and a resident of RS Puram, hates the idea of waking up early on Sundays. But ever since Happy Streets started, she can’t wait to get up early and hit the streets on Sunday. “I enjoy playing badminton with my friends on the road,” she says. The concept of involving people in sporting activities of their choice has become a big hit with the Happy Streets initiative. From the Who’s Who of Coimbatore to the average city-dwellers, Happy Streets has managed to bring all of them to the roads. We don’t mean it literally though!

The preparations start on Saturday night when the stage, banners, and posters are put up. The next morning, the party is declared open as early as 6 AM. Happy Streets offers something for everyone in the family. In one corner are Kishore Jain and Abhijit Bose with their yoga classes. “We work on the concept of yoga for all and all for yoga. Teaching yoga as part of Happy Streets is bliss,” Abhijit Bose says.

Also in the vicinity are kids playing a game of snakes and ladders with the huge dice. Some children are cycling on the streets, safe in the knowledge that vehicles are off the street. Every Sunday, the organizers try and bring in a fitness expert to address the crowds. Speakers include martial art trainers and dance choreographers.

A meeting place for friends and family, a playground for the children, an opportunity for all to participate in a sport activity, Happy Streets has managed to live up to its goal of bringing everyone on the roads.

