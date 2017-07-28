Brookefields Friends Forever event: Quiz, fancy dress for students planned

Various competitions would be conducted during the ‘Brookefields Friends Forever’ event during the friendship day celebrations this year.

According to a press release from the Brookefields Mall, the theme of the celebrations would be Harry Potter. “The firm friendship between Harry, Ron and Hermione is the backbone of the Harry Potter stories. Also this year is the 20th anniversary since Harry Potter’s first book was released,” it said.

Harry potter quiz competition for students (from Grade 6 to 12) would be held on August 5 and Harry Potter fancy dress competition for the age group 3 – 6 years would be held the next day.

An exclusive Harry Potter photozone would also be set up at the mall. While winners would be given bumper prizes, all participants would be given gift vouchers.

For registration contact : 99412 35552​, 9551255583​, 22555407.