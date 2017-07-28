Brookefields Friends Forever event: Quiz, fancy dress for students planned

Various competitions would be conducted during the ‘Brookefields Friends Forever’ event during the friendship day celebrations this year.
According to a press release from the Brookefields Mall, the theme of the celebrations would be Harry Potter. “The firm friendship between Harry, Ron and Hermione is the backbone of the Harry Potter stories. Also this year is the 20th anniversary since Harry Potter’s first book was released,” it said.
Harry potter quiz competition for students (from Grade 6 to 12) would be held on August 5 and Harry Potter fancy dress competition for the age group 3 – 6 years would be held the next day.
An exclusive Harry Potter photozone would also be set up at the mall. While winners would be given bumper prizes, all participants would be given gift vouchers.
For registration contact : 99412 35552, 9551255583, 22555407.
Max Fashion, India’s largest fashion brand, today launched its newest store at the Prozone Mall in Coimbatore
‘Robotic surgery will improve the quality of cancer treatment’
Driver killed, five students hurt as car falls into 100-ft gorge
Making education available in Tier 3 cities: “Merging education with technology is the answer”
The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...Read More
Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........Read More
The craze of green tea is taking the world by storm. For the longest time green tea consumption was associated with Asians until recently when its production and consumption has ma...Read More