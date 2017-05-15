FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Coimbatore


Brookefields women’s camp gets under way

Covai Post Network
May 15, 2017

The six-day summer fun camp for women above 18 has got going here. “We want the ladies to come out. Through this we are trying to reach out those categories of women who dedicate themselves to household chores. There is a gift voucher worth Rs 700 for all the participants,”said Sujatha NA, Marketing Manager of Brookfields which is organising the camp. “We have started a wonder women forum and it initiates to bring all class of people together,” she added.

Manjula Sohanlal, a housewife, says, “I have already attended a similar programme and it was fun. For a housewife like me, these types of workshop are a chance to reinvent myself. And I look forward to get new exposure.”

The first session of Zumba started around 10.30 am and was led by trainer and Pink Ambassador of Coimbatore region Shabana Sriramakrishna. “I’ve never been in a dance class. Zumba is not a dance. It actually captivates us as it’s fun to do compared to other workouts,” she says.

Besides warm ups, there was a series of dance styles like bollywood, hip hop, belly dance, etc. “It was fun. Being a beginner, I found it easy to follow. We have a gym in our apartment and I found it boring,” said Nirupama Soni, housewife from Tatabad. “We have a ladies club in our place and I will try to bring such sessions there after discussing with the club authority,” she added.

Creating abundance was the second session and was led by Chandrika Sripadhraj who said, “Abundance is everything – health, wealth, satisfaction, being happy and so on. One way to manifest abundance is blessing.”

Comments 1
