Brookefields women’s camp gets under way

The six-day summer fun camp for women above 18 has got going here. “We want the ladies to come out. Through this we are trying to reach out those categories of women who dedicate themselves to household chores. There is a gift voucher worth Rs 700 for all the participants,”said Sujatha NA, Marketing Manager of Brookfields which is organising the camp. “We have started a wonder women forum and it initiates to bring all class of people together,” she added.

Manjula Sohanlal, a housewife, says, “I have already attended a similar programme and it was fun. For a housewife like me, these types of workshop are a chance to reinvent myself. And I look forward to get new exposure.”

The first session of Zumba started around 10.30 am and was led by trainer and Pink Ambassador of Coimbatore region Shabana Sriramakrishna. “I’ve never been in a dance class. Zumba is not a dance. It actually captivates us as it’s fun to do compared to other workouts,” she says.

Besides warm ups, there was a series of dance styles like bollywood, hip hop, belly dance, etc. “It was fun. Being a beginner, I found it easy to follow. We have a gym in our apartment and I found it boring,” said Nirupama Soni, housewife from Tatabad. “We have a ladies club in our place and I will try to bring such sessions there after discussing with the club authority,” she added.

Creating abundance was the second session and was led by Chandrika Sripadhraj who said, “Abundance is everything – health, wealth, satisfaction, being happy and so on. One way to manifest abundance is blessing.”